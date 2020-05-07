School buildings may be closed right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic but honors for students in Pauls Valley keep on going.
At Lee Elementary the Students of the Month for March 2020 are fourth-graders Blakely Shelton and Cooper Crawford, fifth-graders Juliana Quinonez and Marshall Edwards and sixth-graders Heidi Baxter and Mason Barahona.
4th Grade
• Blakely Shelton is the daughter of Erin and Brock Wallace, and Justin Shelton. Blakely has a brother, Boston Wallace, and a little sister Malia.
Blakely enjoys tumbling, cheer, and spending time with her baby sister Malia. Blakely’s favorites include social studies as her subject and Mrs. Ring as her teacher. Her favorite food is stew and carrots. When she grows up she would like to be an actress.
• Cooper Crawford is the son of Aulora and Cody Crawford.
Cooper enjoys playing baseball, basketball, and football. Cooper’s favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. Cooper’s favorite food is cheese pizza. Cooper would like to be a major league baseball player when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Juliana Quinonez is the daughter of Juliana and Jorge Quinonez. Juliana has six siblings – Erandi, Melanie, Jorge, Jeremy, and Quinonez.
Juliana loves walking in nature. Juliana’s favorite subject is language arts. Her favorite food is Fettuccine Alfredo. Juliana wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
• Marshall Edwards is the son of Jonathon and Heather Edwards. Marshall has an older brother, Creed, in the 9th grade at Pauls Valley Junior High School.
Marshall’s favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. His favorite food is tacos. Marshall’s favorite hobbies include playing baseball, football, and gaming. Marshall wants to be a chef and a restaurant owner.
6th Grade
• Heidi Baxter is the daughter of Lori Lynn. Heidi has a brother in 4th grade, Preston Cruz-Baxter.
Heidi’s hobbies include watching movies, playing on her tablet, and going to church. Heidi’s favorite subject in school is math and her favorite teacher is Mr. Ledbetter. Her favorite food is pretty much anything. When Heidi grows up she wants to be a hair stylist.
• Mason Barahona is the son of Wendy and Nelson Barahona. Mason has three siblings – Michael, Celson, and Katie.
Mason enjoys playing sports, soccer, basketball and football. Mason’s favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Manning. Mason would like to be a coach when he grows up.
