Lee honors start out new year

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for January 2020 are fourth-graders Gabriella Perez and Jeremy Quinonez, fifth-graders Lorilye Mora Jacobson and Landon Lee and sixth-graders Libby Bradley and Charles Newell.
4th Grade
• Gabriella Perez is the daughter of Doris Castillo and Alejandro Perez. Gabriella has two siblings, Grace Perez in the third grade and Alejandro Perez in kindergarten.
Gabriella’s favorite hobbies include swimming, dancing, singing, karate, and playing basketball. Gabriella’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is any pupusas and pizza. When she grows up she would like to be a singer and veterinarian.
• Jeremy Quinonez is the son of Juliana Quinonez and Jorge Quinonez. Jeremy has several siblings – Juliana in the fifth grade, Jorge in the sixth grade, Erandi in college and Melanie.
Jeremy’s favorite hobbies are talking, playing prodigy and games. Jeremy’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper and his favorite food is cheeseburgers. Jeremy would like to be a baker when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Lorilye Mora Jacobson is the daughter of Tye and Lorin Jacobson. Mora has two siblings, Jake in the second grade and Eloise, who is three years old.
Mora’s hobbies include riding her horse “Puzzle” and playing basketball. Mora’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Perry. Her favorite food is oysters. Mora wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up.
• Landon Lee is the son of Jason and Laura Lee. Landon has a brother, Gunner Lee in the second grade.
Landon’s favorite hobbies include playing baseball, riding dirt bikes, fishing and hunting. Landon’s favorite subject in school is science with Mrs. Porter and his favorite food is steak. Landon would like to be a pro football player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Libby Bradley is the daughter of Sue Bradley and Tim Bradley. Libby has a brother, Ethan Bradley in the sixth grade.
Libby’s favorite hobby is doing Tik Toks. Libby’s favorite class in school is her reading class with Mrs. Livingston. Her favorite food is pizza. When Libby grows up she wants to be a hairstylist.
• Charles Newell is the son of Melissa Newell. Charles has a sibling Riley in the seventh grade.
Charles’ favorite hobbies are playing football and watching TV. Charles loves football as his favorite class. Charles’ favorite food is Chinese. Charles would like to be a policeman when he grows up.
