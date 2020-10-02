Lee names honors for August

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for August 2020 are fourth-graders Betsy Tucker and Harrison Taylor, fifth-graders Mia Barajas and Cooper Crawford and sixth-graders Mallory Carter and Alex Lara.
4th Grade
• Betsy Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. Betsy has two sisters, Lilly in 5th grade and Annie in kindergarten.
Betsy’s hobbies are cheer, softball, ballet, tumbling, violin, and basketball. Betsy’s favorite subject is science with Mrs. Raper and her favorite food is poppyseed chicken. Betsy wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
• Harrison Taylor is the son of Tommy and Janie Taylor. Harrison has two sisters, Kate in 6th grade and Anna, who is two.
Harrison’s favorite hobbies include football, basketball, baseball, and spending time at church and with his family. Harrison’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Johnson and he loves hamburgers. Harrison wants to be a professional basketball player when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Mia Barajas is the daughter of Jose and Norma Barajas. Mia has two older brothers, Xavier in 7th grade and Francisco, who is attending college.
Mia’s favorite hobby is playing basketball and her favorite food is pasta. Her favorite subject is science with Mrs. Porter. When she grows up she would like to be a lawyer.
• Cooper Crawford is the son of Cody and Aulora Crawford.
Cooper’s favorite hobbies include football, baseball, basketball, and riding four-wheelers. His favorite subject is science with Mrs. Porter and he loves to eat cheeseburgers and steak. Cooper would like to be a major league baseball player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Mallory Carter is the daughter of MaRanda Carter and Jason Wood. Mallory has three siblings – Cayden in 6th grade, Landon in 4th grade and Madison in 1st grade.
Mallory loves to play basketball, cheer, participate in track, and dance. Her favorite subject is science and loves mac and cheese. When Mallory gets older, she would like to be a veterinarian.
• Alex Lara is the son of Homero and Hilda Lara. Alex has four siblings – Isabel in kindergarten, Isaac in 1st grade, Christian in 10th grade and Averi in 12th grade.
Alex enjoys playing basketball and loves science with Mrs. Manning. His favorite food is chicken enchiladas. Alex wants to be an engineer when he grows up.
