Lee names students for October

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for October are fourth-graders Hannah White and Kayden Summers, fifth-graders Idana Navarro and Alex Lara and sixth-graders Lexi Lewis and Ian Schmidt.
4th Grade
• Hannah White is the daughter of Scotty and Jessica White. Hannah has two brothers, Rett in the first grade and Dillion in the Navy.
Hannah’s favorite hobbies include swimming and cheer. Hannah’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper. Her favorite food is pizza. When she grows up she would like to be a hairdresser.
• Kayden Summers is the son of Jennifer Parker. Kayden has a brother, Johnathan, in college.
Kayden’s favorite hobbies are reading and playing football. Kayden’s favorite subject is science with Mrs. Ring and his favorite food is Subway sandwiches. Kayden would like to be an artist when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Idana Navarro is the daughter of T.K. Navarro and Regina Martinez. Idana has a brother, Ian, who is two years old.
Idana’s hobbies include drawing, reading and practicing basketball and playing the flute. Idana’s favorite subject is athletics with Mrs. Mantooth and her favorite foods are pizza or burgers. Idana wants to be a basketball player when she grows up.
• Alex Lara is the son of Homero and Hilda Lara. Alex has several siblings – Christian in ninth grade, Avery in 11th grade, Isaac in kindergarten and Isabel in pre-k.
Alex’s favorite hobbies include playing basketball and swimming. Alex’s favorite subject in school is science with Mrs. Porter and his favorite food is hamburgers. Alex would like to be an engineer when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Lexi Lewis is the daughter of Taylor Riddle. Lexi has a sister, Maisy Lewis, in ninth grade and a brother, Maverick Dismuke, who is 3 months old.
Lexi’s favorite hobbies are boating, skiing and tumbling. Lexi’s favorite class in school is her science class with Mrs. Manning. Her favorite food is pizza. When Lexi grows up she wants to be a RN.
• Ian Schmidt is the son of Christina Schmidt. Ian has a sister, Karlie, in 11th grade and Nathen in college.
Ian’s favorite hobby is reading. Ian loves science class with Mrs. Manning and his favorite food is burgers. Ian would like to be an astronomer when he grows up.
