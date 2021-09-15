Lee starts year with student honors

The August 2021 Students of the Month at Lee Elementary are fourth-graders Kaytlyn Penate and Kolt Johnson, fifth-graders Katelin Doughty and Anderson Rodriguez and sixth-graders Madi Bruecher and Cooper Wyatt.
4th Grade
• Kaytlyn Penate is the daughter of Jose and Flor Penate. She has two siblings, Steven, who is in 8th grade, and Yasslyn, who is in Pre-K.
Kaytlyn’s hobbies include playing soccer and basketball. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper and her favorite food is cookies. When Kaytlyn gets older she wants to be a doctor.
• Kolt Johnson is the son of JW and Crystal Johnson. He has two siblings, Ketch, who is in 8th grade, and a baby sister, Kodi.
Kolt’s hobbies include playing baseball, football, fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. His favorite subject is science, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. He loves burgers and pizza and is still deciding what he wants to be when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Katelin Doughty is the daughter of Robert Doughty and Stephanie Doughty. She has two siblings, Shelby, who is in 6th grade, and Clayton is in first grade.
Katelin’s hobby is running the sno-cone stand. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite teachers are Mrs. Perry and Mrs. Porter. Her favorite food is salami. When Katelin grows up she would like to be an astronaut or chef.
• Anderson Rodriguez is the son of Gustavo and Priscila Rodriguez. He has one brother, Alan, who is in first grade.
His hobbies include swimming, playing video games, playing outside, and playing saxophone. Anderson’s favorite subjects are reading, science, and writing. His favorite food is pizza. Anderson would like to be an electrician when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Madi Bruecher is the daughter of Amber Hewett. She has one sister, Emmi, who is a sophomore.
Madi’s hobbies include playing with her animals and cheering. Her favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She loves cheese pizza. When she gets older she wants to be a farmer and a stay-at-home mom.
• Cooper Wyatt is the son of Terry and Natachia Wyatt. He has one brother, Cutter, who is a freshman.
Cooper’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Coach Harrison. His favorite food is steak. Wyatt would like to be a MLB player or carpenter when he gets older.
