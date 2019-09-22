Lee starts year with student honors

The August 2019 Students of the Month for August at Lee Elementary are 4th graders Mia Barajas and Karsen Prince, 5th graders Payden Green and Jarrett Norman and 6th graders Abigayle Spencer and Ryan Dennis.
4th Grade
• Mia Barajas is the daughter of Jose and Norma Barajas. Mia has two older brothers, Xavier in the 6th grade and Francisco in college.
Mia’s favorite hobbies include reading and playing basketball. Mia’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper. Her favorite food is chicken. When she grows up she would like to be a lawyer.
• Karsen Prince is the son of Micah and Branden Prince. Karsen has a brother, Bennett in the first grade.
Karsen’s favorite hobby is playing basketball. Karsen’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper and his favorite food is pepperoni pizza. Karsen would like to be a game developer when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Payden Green is the daughter of Colby and Crystal Green. Payden has two brothers, Brycen in 7th grade and Easten in Pre-K.
Payden’s hobbies include dance, basketball and track. Payden’s favorite subject is athletics with Coach Mantooth and her favorite food Chinese. Payden wants to be a professional ballerina when she grows up.
• Jarrett Norman is the son of Dusty and Justin Norman.
Jarrett’s favorite hobbies include playing video games and collecting insects, especially ants. Jarrett’s favorite subject in school is math with Mrs. Perry and his favorite food is pizza. Jarrett would like to be an entomologist when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Abigayle Spencer is the daughter of Christy Smith and Robert Spencer. Abigayle has two sisters, Kenzie in 11th grade and Taylor in 10th grade.
Abigayle’s favorite hobby is gymnastics. Abigayle’s favorite class in school is her STEM class with Mrs. Schroeder. Her favorite food is pepperoni pizza. When Abigayle grows up she wants to be a cosmetologist.
• Ryan Dennis is the son of Rebecca and Johnnie Dennis. Ryan has two sisters, Brailey and Harper.
Ryan’s favorite hobbies are playing baseball and football. Ryan loves science with Mrs. Manning and his favorite food is steak. Ryan would like to be a pro baseball player when he grows up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.