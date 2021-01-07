Lee students get December honor

The December 2020 Students of the Month at Lee Elementary are fourth-graders Madison Green and Cayson Jackson, fifth-graders Abby Little and Mason Black and sixth-graders Ty Horn and Maddie Lewis.
4th Grade
• Madison Green is the daughter of Christy Green. She has two siblings, Kailee, who is in 5th grade, and Lauren, who is in college.
Madison enjoys playing basketball. Her favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Madison’s favorite food is macaroni and cheese. When she grows up, Madison wants to be a veterinarian.
• Cayson Jackson is the son of Santoy and Amy Jackson. Cayson has four siblings – Breydan, Andrew, Willie, and Italee.
He enjoys riding horses, playing basketball, and playing football. Cayson’s favorite subjects are science and math. His favorite teachers are Mrs. Ring, Mrs. Raper, Mr. Ellis, and Mrs. Brinley. Cayson’s favorite food is mozzarella sticks. When Cayson gets older, he wants to own his own ranch or be a fireman.
5th Grade
• Abby Little is the daughter of Chris and Ashley Little. She has three siblings – Ethan, who is in 8th grade, Cailyn, who is in 7th grade, and Nathan, who is in 2nd grade.
Abby enjoys drawing, organizing, and writing stories. Her favorite subject is writing and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. Abby’s favorite food is Italian food. Abby wants to be an artist or veterinarian when she grows up.
• Mason Black is the son of Matthew and Tashina Black. He has two siblings – Thomas, who is in 7th grade, and Kaden, who is in 9th grade.
His hobbies include playing football and video games. His favorite subject is math and favorite food is pizza. When Mason grows up, he wants to be a pro football player or gamer.
6th Grade
• Ty Horn is the son of Stacey Brinkley and Dustin Horn. Ty has five siblings – Maisy, Tucker, Trigg, Ryker, and Creed.
His hobbies include sports, swimming, riding dirt bikes, and playing on his PS4. Ty’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. His favorite food is mashed potatoes. When Ty gets older, he wants to be a chiropractor.
• Maddie Lewis is the daughter of Tasha Morris and Joshua Lewis. She has three brothers – Chantry, Kaleb, and Joshua.
Her hobbies include dancing and drawing. Maddie’s favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Manning. Her favorite food is hamburgers. When Maddie gets older, she wants to be a cosmetologist and a dance teacher.
