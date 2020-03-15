Lee students get February honors

The February 2020 Students of the Month at Lee Elementary are fourth-graders Lilly Tucker and Zach Beddow, fifth-graders Adyson Mars and Lance Roberts and sixth-graders Gracy Manning and Jace Wilkerson.
4th Grade
• Lilly Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. Lilly has two sisters, Betsy in the third grade and Annie in Pre-K.
Lilly’s favorite hobbies include tumbling, cheer, softball, dancing, piano and playing basketball. Lilly’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper and Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is mac and cheese. When she grows up she would like to be a hairstylist.
• Zach Beddow is the son of Kenny and Elisabeth Beddow. Zach has several siblings, Luke in the 11th grade and Julia a freshman at OU.
Zach’s favorite hobbies are playing basketball, baseball and drawing. Zach’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. His favorite food is quesadillas. Zach would like to be a baseball player for the Texas Rangers when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Adyson Mars is the daughter of Chris and Misty Mars. Adyson has several siblings who are all out of school – Dylan, Macie, Adam, Alic and Clarrissa.
Adyson’s hobbies include dance and tumbling. Adyson’s favorite is all subjects and all teachers. Her favorite food is cajun chicken. Adyson wants to be a school teacher and dance teacher when she grows up.
• Lance Roberts is the son of Matthew and Karrie Roberts. Lance has a brother, Conner Roberts in the first grade.
Lance’s favorite hobby include playing baseball. Lance’s favorite subject in school is science with Mrs. Porter and Mrs. Thompson. His favorite food is pizza. Lance would like to be a major league baseball player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Gracy Manning is the daughter of Greg and Kacy Manning. Gracy has a sister, Kally in the 10th grade.
Gracy’s favorite hobbies are tumbling, basketball and track. Gracy’s favorite class in school is her math class with Coach Harrison. Her favorite food is mac and cheese. When Gracy grows up she wants to be a hairstylist.
• Jace Wilkerson is the son of Stephen and Julie Wilkerson. Jace has two sisters Paityn in the first grade and Makayla in the ninth grade.
Jace’s favorite hobbies are playing football, baseball and basketball. Jace loves social studies as his favorite class with Mrs. Schroeder. Jace’s favorite food is steak. Jace would like to be a firefighter when he grows up.
