Lee students get January nod

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for January 2021 are Brody Scott, Jolie Potts, Carter Conn, Hannah White, Gary Meza and Brooklynn Baker.
4th Grade
• Jolie Potts is the daughter of David and Christine Potts. She has one sister, Jade, who is a junior.
Jolie’s hobbies include tumbling, gymnastics, and swimming. Her favorite subject is reading and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates. Jolie’s favorite food is hamburgers. When she gets older Jolie wants to be a gymnast.
• Brody Scott is the son of Chris and Toni Scott. He has two siblings, Keagan, who is in 7th grade, and Case, who is in daycare.
Brody’s hobbies include hunting and fishing. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Brody’s favorite food is breakfast casserole. When Brody grows up he wants to be an OSU wrestler.
5th Grade
• Hannah White is the daughter of Scotty and Jessica White. She has two siblings, Dillion, who is in college, and Rett, who is in 2nd grade.
Her hobbies include tumbling and shopping. Hannah’s favorite subject is language arts and she loves all her teachers. Her favorite food is Reeses. When she gets older she wants to be a hygienist.
• Carter Conn is the son of Jody Hottel. He has one sibling, Ryder, in the 7th grade.
Carter enjoys reading and it’s also his favorite subject. His favorite food is gyros. When Carter gets older he wants to be a lawyer.
6th Grade
• Brooklynn Baker is the daughter of Stephanie Baker. She has one sibling, Bethanie.
Brooklynn’s hobby is singing and her favorite food is chicken. Her favorite subject is English and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. Brooklynn wants to be a nurse or doctor when she gets older.
• Gary Meza is the son of Erika Meza. He has three siblings, Joseph, who is in 1st grade, Kimberly, who is in 8th grade, and Arleth, who is in 9th grade.
His hobbies include playing video games and playing soccer. Gary’s favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Coach Harrison. His favorite food is pizza. Gary wants to be an engineer when he gets older.
