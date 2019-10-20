Lee students get monthly nod

September's Students of the Month at Lee Elementary are fourth-graders Tatem Ledbetter and Carter Hicks, fifth-graders Marley Rennie and Brendan Mathews and sixth-graders Ella Miller and Labryant Prince.
4th Grade
• Tatem Ledbetter is the daughter of Paul and Courtney Ledbetter.
Tatem’s favorite hobbies include playing soccer and tag with friends. Tatem’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is hot dogs. When she grows up she would like to be a ballet teacher.
• Carter Hicks is the son of Aaron and April Hicks. Carter has a brother, Beckett, in the second grade and a sister, Isabelle, in the seventh grade.
Carter’s favorite hobby is watching YouTube. Carter’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring and his favorite food is pizza. Carter would like to be a police officer when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Marley Rennie is the daughter of Crissy and Ryan Rennie.
Marley’s hobbies include dance, basketball and tennis. Marley’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Perry and her favorite food is pizza. Marley wants to be a psychiatrist when she grows up.
• Brendan Mathews is the son of Todd Mathews and Melanie Blanchard. Brendan has a sister, Lily Mathews, in seventh grade and a brother, Zack Mathews, who is out of school.
Brendan’s favorite hobbies include playing football and gaga ball. Brendan’s favorite subject in school is panther prep with Mrs. Thompson and his favorite food is everything. Brendan would like to be a DC worker when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Ella Miller is the daughter of Kari Smith and Chace Miller. Ella has two sisters, Makenna and Makayla French, in seventh grade and Rogan Smith in second grade.
Ella’s favorite hobbies are running, crafting, cheer and tumbling. Ella’s favorite class in school is her science class with Mrs. Manning. Her favorite food is cheeseburger. When Ella grows up she wants to be a cosmetologist.
• Labryant Prince is the son of Tisha Prince and David Major. Labryant has a sister, Aalauna Martin, in the 10th grade.
Labryant’s favorite hobby is playing basketball. Labryant loves STEM class with Mrs. Gibson and his favorite food is hot dogs. Labryant would like to be a welder when he grows up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.