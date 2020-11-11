Lee students get October honor

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for October 2020 are fourth-graders Heidi Schroeder and Levi Herrod, fifth-graders Landry Terry and Karsen Prince and sixth-graders Kate Taylor and Uziel Castillo.
4th Grade
• Heidi Schroeder is the daughter of Jason and Chelsey Schroeder. She has one sister, Gretchen, who is in first grade.
Heidi’s hobbies include playing softball, basketball, and cheering. Her favorite subject is reading and her favorite food is crispitos. Heidi wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Levi Herrod is the son of Aaron and Ashley Jones. Levi has two brother, Amon, who is in Pre-K, and Wyatt, who is one-year-old.
Levi enjoys reading and playing football. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates. Levi loves pizza and wants to be a scientist when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Landry Terry is the daughter of Matt and Rachel Terry. Landry has one brother, Jett, who is in kindergarten.
Her hobbies include playing softball, basketball, cheering, and making crafts. Landry’s favorite subject is reading and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Watson. Landry’s favorite food is homemade hamburger helper. She wants to be a special education teacher when she grows up.
• Karsen Prince is son of Brandon and Micah Prince. Karsen has one brother, Bennett, who is in second grade.
He enjoys playing football and basketball. Karsen’s favorite subject is math and he loves pizza. Karsen wants to play in the NBA or NFL when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Kate Taylor is the daughter of Tommy and Janie Taylor. She has two siblings, Harrison, who is in fourth grade, and Anna, who is two years old.
Kate enjoys playing basketball, tumbling, dancing, and painting. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite food is Japanese food. Kate wants to be an interior designer when she gets older.
• Uziel Castillo is the son of Alex and Maria Castillo. He has one sister, Susan, who is in second grade.
Uziel likes to play tennis and his favorite subject is science. He loves pizza and wants to be an architect when he gets older.
