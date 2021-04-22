Lee students named for March honors

The March 2021 Students of the Month at Lee Elementary are Savannah Johnson, Caiden Wright, Kailee Green, Brecken Wicks, Chanel Dickson and Brendan Matthews.
4th Grade
• Savannah Johnson is the daughter of Grant and Katie Johnson. She has two brothers, Barrett, who is in second grade, and Jake, who is in first grade.
Savannah’s hobbies include playing the piano, swimming, and cheering. Her favorite subject is social studies and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. Savannah’s favorite food is chicken pot pie.
• Caiden Wright is the son of Mariah Deslaurier and Robert Deslaurier. He has one sibling, Braelynn, who is in kindergarten.
Caiden enjoys playing sports and fishing. His favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring and his favorite food is steak. When Caiden gets older, he wants to be a boxer.
5th Grade
• Kailee Green is the daughter of Christy Green. She has one sister, Madison, who is in fourth grade.
Kailee enjoys playing basketball, track, and art. Her favorite subject is science with Mrs. Porter and her favorite food is spaghetti. Kailee wants to be a zookeeper when she gets older.
• Brecken Wicks is the son of Jennifer and James Wicks. He has one sister, Samantha, and a brother, Avery, who is in fourth grade.
Brecken’s hobbies include hunting and fishing. His favorite subject is reading with Mrs. Thompson. Brecken’s favorite food is chicken kiev. He wants to be a policeman when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Chanel Dickson is the daughter of Amber Dickson and Richard Walker.
Her hobbies include swimming, bowling, and spending time with family. Chanel’s favorite subject is language arts with Mrs. Carter. Her favorite food is her mom’s taco soup. When she gets older, Chanel wants to be a surgeon.
• Brendan Matthews is the son of Todd Matthews and Melinda Blanchard. He has one sister, Lily, who is in ninth grade.
Brendan’s favorite hobby is playing football. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter and his favorite food is steak. When he gets older, Brendan wants to be a chef.
