Lee students named for September

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for September 2020 are fourth-graders Grace Perez and Mason Portillo, fifth-graders Kally Milligan and Dillion Black and sixth-graders Adyson Mars and Colton Leverett.
4th Grade
• Grace Perez is the daughter of Dora Castillo and Alejandro Perez. She has two siblings, Gabby in 5th grade and Alex in 1st grade.
Grace’s hobbies include playing gaga ball, soccer, and karate. Her favorite subject is science with Mrs. Raper and her favorite foods are pizza and rice. When Grace grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian.
• Mason Portillo is the son of Jose’ and Tara Portillo.
Mason enjoys playing video games, going to OU games, and attending family outings. He loves all of his classes but science is his favorite. Mason loves his mom’s homemade mac and cheese. Mason wants to be a paleontologist when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Kally Milligan is the daughter of Rusty and Holly Milligan. She has two siblings, Tyler and Tinley.
Kally’s hobbies include showing animals and riding horses. Her favorite teachers are Mrs. Thompson and Mrs. Eubanks. Kally’s favorite food is lasagna. When Kally grows up, she wants to be a farmer or a veterinarian.
• Dillon Black is the grandson of Anna West. He has four siblings – Randy, Jeremy, Jerelyn, Alyssa.
Dillion enjoys playing football and loves indian tacos. His favorite subject is P.E. and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter.
6th Grade
• Adyson Mars is the daughter of Chris and Misty Mars. She has five siblings – Macie, Adam, Alie, Dylan, and Clarissa.
Adyson’s hobbies include dancing, tumbling, band, and basketball. She loves to read and loves all of her teachers this year. Adyson’s favorite food is hot dogs. When Adyson gets older, she wants to be a teacher and a dance teacher.
• Colton Leverett is the son of Heather Leverett. He has one sister, Olivia, who is one year old.
Colton’s hobbies include playing basketball and hanging out with his friends. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Coach Harrison. Colton’s favorite food is mozzarella sticks. When Colton grows up he wants to be a heat and air technician.
