Lee wraps up year with May honors

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for May 2021 are Kamryn Townley, Noah Olivarez, Emmalee McCarty, Bentley Kessinger, Gracie England and Jarett Norman.
4th Grade
• Kamryn Townley is the daughter of Thomas and Kaci Townley. She has one sister, Kenzie, who is in kindergarten.
Kamryn’s hobbies include showing pigs. Her favorite subject is reading and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates. Kamryn’s favorite food is biscuits and gravy. She wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
• Noah Olivarez is the son of Sabrina Morales and Federico Olivarez. He has two brothers, Noel and Nazareth.
Noah’s hobbies include drawing, sketching, and making crafts. Noah loves biology and all of his teachers. His favorite food is pancakes. When Noah gets older, he wants to be an artist.
5th Grade
• Emmalee McCarty is the daughter of Adrienna Quinn and Dustin McCarty. She has four siblings – Baylee, Dylan, Matthew, and Charles.
Her hobbies include dancing, tumbling, and being involved in band. Emmalee loves math and science. Her favorite teachers are Mrs. Perry and Mrs. Porter and her favorite food is dino-nuggets.
• Bentley Kessinger is the son of Katherine Stokes and Nicholous Kessinger. Bentley has three siblings – Boston, Karter, and Kamdyn.
His favorite hobby is drawing and his favorite food is French fries. Bentley’s favorite subject is science. When he gets older, Bentley wants to be an artist.
6th Grade
• Gracie England is the daughter of John and Lindsay England. She has one sister, Anna, who is in 4th grade.
Gracie’s hobbies include reading, sewing, and watching movies. Her favorite subject is music and band and her favorite food is chicken and dumplings. Gracie wants to own her own restaurant when she gets older.
• Jarett Norman is the son of Justin and Dusty Norman.
His hobbies include playing sports and video games. His favorite subject is math and his favorite food is potato soup.
