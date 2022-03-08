Legislative process has fixed dates

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
We're one quarter of the way through the second session of the 58th Legislature. There are less than three months to go until we sine die.
The dates for convening and ending the legislative session are specified in the state Constitution. We are required to convene the first Monday in February each year and sine die no later than the last Friday in May.
The first month of the legislative session is primarily dedicated to committee work. Once bills are first and second read, they can be assigned to committee.
Of course, a committee chair has to agree to hear a bill. This often requires the bill's author to speak with the chair to explain what the measure will accomplish if it is signed into law. The author may also spend time talking to committee members to explain the legislation and answer questions. When a bill is presented in committee, the author may face additional questions or debate before a vote is taken.
Any House bill with a fiscal impact on state dollars has to first go through an Appropriations & Budget subcommittee and then the full House A&B Committee.
If a bill passes committee, it's eligible to be heard on the House floor, but again that is subject to the will of the majority floor leader.
Floor work is generally light the first month of session but picks up swiftly after committee deadlines.
This year, committee work faced the additional challenge of the House being closed for several days because of icy roads throughout the state. Committee meetings were canceled Feb. 23-24, forcing many bills to be carried over to deadline week. Agendas were quite lengthy in advance of the March 3 deadline for all bills to be advanced out of committee.
We have until March 24 to pass House bills over to the Senate, and we'll have until April 28 to pass Senate bills. Once bills reach the opposite chamber, they go through the committee process again and a floor vote in that chamber.
If bills pass without amendment, they advance to the governor who can either sign them into law or veto.
If bills are amended, they return to their chamber of origin where the amendments are either adopted or not. If not, the bill has one final chance of being advanced to the governor – through the conference committee process.
This committee is made up of both House and Senate members from the committees that originally considered the bill. If they can work out final language, the bill can advance to the governor. Many bills die in conference committee, however.
If the governor vetoes a bill, that action can be overridden with a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate. These instances are fairly rare.
We have a lot of session ahead of us and a good amount of legislation to still consider.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.