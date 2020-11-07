Legislative process: House floor

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
Earlier this month, I began giving specific details regarding how the legislative process works. We last discussed the committee process.
If the committee votes to pass a bill, it is eligible to be heard on the House floor. However, there is quite a bit of behind-the-scenes work that goes on before a bill is heard on the House floor. Members will often meet with other members to explain their bill and address any questions or concerns ahead of time. Usually this is because we want to help the floor process move as quickly as possible so we can hear many different bills. However, sometimes concerns come up in these meetings that result in amendments to a bill, which must be drafted by staff and filed prior to being heard on the House floor.
Once a member has addressed any concerns regarding their bill’s impact, the bill is scheduled by the House Floor Leader to be heard. The House Floor Leader works with a bill’s author to schedule it to be heard on the House floor. Sometimes bills are scheduled to be heard on a specific day, such as an advocacy day when a large group of constituents may be in the House to see their bill passed.
Sometimes a representative will present several of their bills in a row, especially if the bills are related to one another or are on similar topics. Most of the time, bills are scheduled simply based on members’ schedules.
When a bill has been called up on the House floor, the author will give a brief overview of what the bill does and why they chose to run it. The chair, who runs the operations of the House floor, will then ask if there are any questions from members. If so, the members will go back and forth with their questions and answers.
For controversial or confusing bills that result in a lot of questions, the chair will sometimes limit members to a handful of questions at a time to help ensure every member gets a chance to ask a question. In these situations, a member will sometimes get back in the queue to ask other questions.
Once questions are finished, the chair will ask members if there will be debate on the bill. The vast majority of bills pass without any debate, but when a bill is debated, members follow a strict format.
Debate will alternate between people debating for or against the bill, and the author of the bill will debate last. The House implements time limits for all debaters to ensure everyone has time to speak; however, the Senate doesn’t have time limits for debates since they have less than half as many members as the House.
Once debate has finished, the chair will open voting. When voting is opened, there is a “ding” that sounds throughout the House’s speakers so that members who may be in the hallway or in their offices know to come to the floor to vote. A bill must receive at least 51 votes in order to pass, which is just over half of all available votes.
Visitors to the Capitol are often surprised by how many bills the Legislature unanimously or nearly unanimously passes. The vast majority of legislation is passed with upwards of 85 or 90 votes and usually with very little questions or debate, since most representatives have already done prior research on the bill or spoken to the author previously.
Some legislation may be written with an emergency effective date. If this bill were signed into law by the governor, it would go into effect immediately. Bills with an emergency effective date on them must also receive a second vote to pass the emergency.
If a bill fails to receive the necessary 51 votes to pass, the author can immediately “capture” the vote. This allows the author to meet individually with members and answer any questions or concerns they have before the bill is brought back up for a vote.
However, if a bill passes, it is then transferred to the Senate to be considered. The deadline to pass bills through their chamber of origin is in mid-March, halfway through the legislative session.
Thank you for allowing me to represent District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.