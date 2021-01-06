Legislative redistricting meeting scheduled

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
Every 10 years after the conclusion of the census, the Oklahoma Legislature is required to redraw legislative districts to reflect population changes.
This year, the House Redistricting Committee is comprised of several regional subcommittees and each House member serves on the subcommittee for their region.
The subcommittees hosted several public town halls throughout December to provide information and give Oklahomans additional opportunities to voice their opinions on the redistricting process.
There are a few remaining public town halls that are scheduled during January, and the meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend.
I serve on the South Central Oklahoma Subcommittee, which has a redistricting public meeting coming up on Tuesday, Jan. 12. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center in Ardmore, located at 2610 Sam Noble Parkway.
Additionally, the House and Senate redistricting offices are partnering to hold an all-virtual town hall meeting to answer questions and take comments from the public in real time.
The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m., which can be viewed on the House website at https://www.okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.
All comments and public testimony from the town hall meeting will be shared with the committee.
Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found by visiting the House Redistricting Website or contacting theHouse Redistricting Office.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
