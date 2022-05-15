Legislative work continues

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
As we prepare to present our state budget proposal and wrap up our legislative session, the House is continuing to send bills to the governor's desk. The House sent two more of my bills to the governor.
The first, House Bill 3560, updates tracts of land that may be sold by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
House Bill 3315 removes the administrative fine as a penalty for persons under 21 who buy tobacco, nicotine, or vapor products. Instead, it requires they complete an education or tobacco use cessation program approved by the State Department of Health.
We also approved House Bill 3168 during Thursday's legislative session. The bill creates the Telephone Solicitation Act of 2022, which would prohibit numerous types of marketing calls and set strict parameters on when others can be made.
It explicitly outlaws telephone sales calls that do not display the originating telephone number and name on the caller ID.
Some con artists are capable of displaying a different phone number or area of origin when placing spam calls, causing more people to answer a phone call they think is from someone in their town.
The bill also prohibits sales calls before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. and repeated calls from the same number, as well as other bad practices.
If a sales call violates this act, an aggrieved party can initiate legal action to have a judge require the solicitor to stop, and the called party can recover actual damages or $500, whichever is greater. HB 3168 has been sent to Governor Stitt's desk for consideration.
The governor has also received House Bill 1682, which specifies that the ad valorem tax exemption relating to livestock employed in support of the family will include animals owned wholly or in part by a resident or entity of another state.
I also presented a few resolutions on the House floor, which the chamber adopted unanimously.
On Wednesday, I was joined by Rep. Marilyn Stark, a former nurse, to present House Resolution 1068 recognizing May 6-12 as National Nurses Week.
We both know first-hand the hard work and stress that our nurses undergo every shift, and I want to thank our nurses and other healthcare professionals in House District 42 and across the state for your dedication to patients.
I presented another resolution on Thursday to recognize the work and the importance of the American Lung Association.
House Resolution 1071 recognized the second week of May as "Turquoise Takeover Week," an annual celebration by the American Lung Association to raise critical awareness of lung cancer, the nation's leading cancer killer.
In the district, I've been presenting citations to high school students in the district who completed their State Future Farmers of America Degree. It's a great honor to recognize these students' achievements as they complete their high school education and begin the next chapter in their lives.
I anticipate having news on the budget front to share with you next week. Right now, the House and Senate are very close to an agreement, and I look forward to sharing the highlights with you once it has been finalized.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
