With the end of session in the rearview mirror, I want to recap the education package we approved, as well as the bills I worked on this session.
The historic education funding package approved this year includes $625 million in new recurring revenue for public schools.
Under this plan, all certified teachers will receive raises of between $3,000 and $6,000 depending on their years of experience, and they will be eligible for six weeks of paid maternity leave. This is on top of historic funding for public K-12 schools that has topped $3 billion the past few years.
Each school district will receive an extra $96,000 annually over the next three years for a new school safety pilot program. This program will fund school security officers and security upgrades to protect our students, teachers and administrators.
Other one-time funding approved by the Legislature was $10 million toward a literacy program to help our kids who are behind due to the pandemic or learning disabilities like dyslexia.
With the implementation of this plan, the Legislature will have poured more new funding into public education in the past six fiscal years - $1.45 billion from FY2019-24 - than in the previous 27 fiscal years combined - $1.37 billion from FY1992-2018.
This year, I had three bills signed into law by the governor.
The first, House Bill 1736, requires health benefit plans to implement a clear process for a participant or beneficiary with chronic respiratory failure consequent to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CRF-COPD) to request an exception to step therapy protocol in order to receive the requested treatment.
Under HB1736, the health benefit plan must publish requirements and information for requesting an exception to a treatment step therapy protocol to its website. The insurer must respond to exception requests within 72 hours, and all expedited determinations of exception within one business day.
House Bill 1737 provides that after an innkeeper informs a person that he or she is being ejected, the person is to be considered a trespasser and not a guest of the lodging establishment. If the person fails to leave the establishment, the person is to be removed from the lodging establishment by law enforcement for trespassing.
House Bill 1738 updates the workers' compensation payment amounts for each child of a deceased worker to receive the following based on the total number of children:
1. One child: $25,000 and 15 percent of the worker's weekly wage.
2. Two to four children: $25,000 and 30 percent of the worker's weekly wage.
3. Five or more children: $100,000 and 30 percent of the worker's weekly wage.
Two more of my bills passed the House this year but were stalled in the Senate.
House Bill 1023 prohibits any owners association rule that would restrict a property owner from installing solar panels on their property with exceptions. The bill passed the House 69-22 but has not yet received a hearing in its Senate committee.
My second bill to stall in the Senate was House Bill 1734.
It requires every dispensary or any place marijuana or THC products are sold to display signage at all times that reads, "WARNING: INGESTING THC PRODUCTS WHILE PREGNANT IS NOT HEALTHY FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN UNBORN CHILD."
The measure sets the minimum height and width requirements and states that the sign will be produced at the expense of the owner, not the state.
While HB1734 passed the House 92-1 and received an unanimous vote in the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, it was not heard on the Senate floor ahead of the deadline.
Since neither of these bills were voted down, they are both still eligible to resume their positions in the legislative process next year.
(Rep. Tammy Townley, a Republican, represents House District 48 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.