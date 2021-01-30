Legislators prepare for session

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
The first session of the 58th Legislature officially began when we gaveled in for the first time on Organizational Day last month, but session resumes on Monday, Feb. 1.
At noon, the governor will give his annual State of the State address, where he’ll outline the challenges facing Oklahomans and highlight his top priorities for the session, including the state budget.
Normally, the 101 representatives are joined on the House floor by the 48 senators, other statewide elected officials and members of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The House gallery, which is one floor above and offers a view down into the House chamber, is usually full of staffers and visitors.
However, this year, we’ll reserve much of the House gallery for elected officials in order to allow for social distancing on the House floor.
If you’d like to view the governor’s speech, you can find it on our House website, www.okhouse.gov, by clicking “Video/Audio” on the right side of the homepage. The video will also be archived so it will be available for viewing later as well.
Last week was the deadline to file bills for the new session. Representatives filed a total of 1,942 bills and senators filed just above 1,000 bills.
This high volume of bills may be due in part to last year’s temporary pause on the legislative session after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to limit exposure, the Legislature prioritized some legislation but was unable to consider many bills, so lawmakers have refiled some of their bills from last year that were not heard.
The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and co-authors, can be found online at www.okhouse.gov.
The next four months will no doubt bring many long nights and lengthy floor debates, but I am excited to work on behalf of House District 42. Thank you for allowing me to represent you!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
