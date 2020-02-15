Legislators to be front and center

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and a handful of sponsors are combining forces to get some lawmakers to get up there front and center.
It'll again be an early start, 7:30 a.m. to be exact, when the chamber hosts an annual legislative breakfast Friday, Feb. 21 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Anyone interested in attending should first RSVP online or call the chamber office at 405-238-6491.
• Sponsorships and donations have already begun for a regional Polar Plunge returning to Pauls Valley in March.
With all money raised going to support the Special Olympics, the local plunge is scheduled for March 7 at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park
It all gets started with a Tip-A-Cop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times on March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
There's also “Spread the Love,” which is a food drive led by Delta's foundation.
Delta is again asking for the public's help with a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
The agency’s 2017 Community Needs assessment revealed that food was ranked fourth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta, will continue through the end of February.
The public can help by dropping off donations at one of three Delta Community Action locations in this region.
Here in Pauls Valley the place is at 225 West McClure, while in Lindsay it's at 308 SW 2nd and in Purcell it's at 122 West Main.
