The PV Chamber of Commerce, supported by a handful of sponsors, is hosting a legislative breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
RSVP online or call the chamber office at 405-238-6491.
• Sponsorships and donations have already begun for a regional Polar Plunge returning to Pauls Valley in March.
With all money raised going to support the Special Olympics, the local plunge is scheduled for March 7 at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park
It all gets started with a Tip-A-Cop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times on March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
•••
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
• Ardmore Little Theatre's production of “Hello, Dolly!” has performances scheduled for Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-29 at the Goddard Center in Ardmore. Performances are Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.