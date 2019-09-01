The spotlight will shine on Garvin County's area legislators during an annual event organized by a Pauls Valley group.
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
To get an accurate count for lunch, anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by contacting the chamber office, 405-238-6491, as soon as possible.
•••
The county's two political parties will soon hold regular gatherings.
The Garvin County Democratic Party normally meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The guest speaker is Laura Pounders, chair of the Pontotoc County Democratic Party.
Steve Jarman, vice chair in Garvin County, will address a petition drive now underway to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
