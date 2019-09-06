The spotlight will shine on Garvin County's area legislators during an annual event organized by a Pauls Valley group.
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
To get an accurate count for lunch, anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by contacting the chamber office, 405-238-6491, as soon as possible.
•••
The county's two political parties will soon hold regular gatherings with the Democratic Party meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The guest speaker is Laura Pounders, chair of the Pontotoc County Democratic Party.
Steve Jarman, vice chair in Garvin County, will address a petition drive now underway to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one for the Republicans is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
•••
A series of dog obedience classes begins Sept. 9 at Pauls Valley's dog park in Wacker Park.
Sessions at 6 p.m. each Monday for six weeks last up to 30 minutes long.
The cost is $50 as children must be at least 9 years old, while dogs must be at least 4 months old.
A copy of current vaccines is required. There is no charge for kids in 4-H.
Bring a 4- to 6-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that properly fits the dog.
Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
The next one is Sept. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Sept. 7.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Sept. 8.
