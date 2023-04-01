Legislature debates education funding

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Earlier in the week, the Senate amended the House's education package we approved in mid-February.
The House version included a $2,500 across the board pay raise for teachers and a $300 million funding increase for public schools, with a cap of $2 million per school district.
The Senate's amendments removed the cap for school districts but instead of distributing money to school districts individually, it deposits the $300 million into the state funding formula. This means that 32 public school districts receiving a combined $8.8 million in the House plan would receive no new funding under the Senate plan, including two school districts I represent.
In House District 42, both Alex PS and Bray-Doyle PS would receive around $240,000 each under the House plan, but they'd both receive no new funding under the Senate's version.
Most of the school districts that would still receive funding in the Senate's version receive significantly less funding. With the Senate's changes, 492 of the 517 school districts would receive less funding than under the House's package.
For example, Blanchard PS would receive $2.126 million under the House's proposal, but only $1.44 million under the Senate's plan. That additional $684,000 would make a huge difference to Blanchard PS students, teachers, administrators and parents!
The House's education plan also deposits $4.35 million more into our public schools than the Senate's amended version. Discussions are continuing as to what the final education package sent to the governor's desk may look like, and I'll provide updates as talks progress.
It's been a very exciting few weeks at the Capitol, and I've had a few high school students serving as pages who got a front row seat to their government at work.
This week, Eli Connor, a homeschooled junior, served as my page. Last week, I hosted Audrey Phillips, also a homeschooled junior, as my page. Audrey is the granddaughter of one of our House sergeants, Joe Bullock, who helps welcome and manage visitors to the House.
I hope Eli and Audrey both had a great experience as House pages and learned a lot during their time here.
The House has begun scheduling committee meetings for the next few weeks and, as chair of the House Public Health Committee, it's my responsibility to organize our agendas and decide which health-related bills are heard when.
Additionally, I've agreed to author several Senate bills, and I'm working with other committee chairs to get them heard in upcoming meetings. Bills have to pass committee before they can be heard by the full House.
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
