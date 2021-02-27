Legislature gets winter blast in session

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This past Monday, leaders of the Senate, the House, Governor Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and other officials gathered to announce the Legislature and the executive branch would be working closely to help mitigate the impact the historic snow and subzero temperatures had on our state in February.
Communities and individuals are still dealing with the aftermath of burst pipes and other water issues, and Oklahomans are already concerned about the possibility of dramatic spikes in utility prices.
While the governor and legislative leaders don’t anticipate the kind of spikes Texans have seen, prices will increase. The approach discussed involved spreading those increased costs out over a period of time as well as exploring other avenues for mitigation.
We also want to determine how we can be better prepared for future events.
The attorney general has asked utility companies to suspend auto payments and bill manually for the next two to three months. Likewise, individual customers may consider switching from auto payments to manual payments.
The A.G.’s office will also be looking carefully at the Price Stabilization Act, aimed at preventing price gouging during emergencies, and whether there may have been violations.
All Oklahomans who experienced damages as a result of the weather are asked to go to damage.ok.gov to make a report, including flooding from broken pipes, power surges that may have caused damage, the number of days without water, gas or electricity, and if you were displaced because of the storm as well as how many days, and any injuries as a result of the weather.
Having all this information can help Oklahoma as we work to obtain additional assistance from the federal government to help our citizens and communities recover.
The historic winter storms also temporarily impacted our work in the Senate.
The Legislature has a series of internal deadlines to keep bills moving through the process in a timely and orderly way. If something disrupts that schedule, we must all work together to get the process back on track.
That happened as a result of those storms, which paused committee meetings for three days – but with the Feb. 25 deadline for committee work, it meant trying to reschedule meetings and votes in the remaining two days of that week and continuing that work the following week to get caught up.
The Health and Human Services Committee I chair had a lengthy agenda this past Monday dealing with a range of issues.
This committee has approved several bills I authored this session, including SB 638, which allows residential care homes to donate unused prescription drugs to a charitable clinic. The legislation would also allow such facilities to return unused prescriptions to pharmacies.
I also secured approval for SB 574, helping us with the framework for the Health Information Network and Exchange.
Ultimately, we are putting together a statewide system to ensure seamless access of electronic medical records between caregivers, enabling those providers to better provide a continuum of care with less duplication of tests, medications, and other services, while ensuring doctors and other health care providers can better anticipate areas of concern and take a more proactive approach to their patient’s treatment.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
