Legislature passes balanced budget

The Oklahoma Legislature reconvened in both special and regular session this past week.
Our biggest accomplishment was passing a $7.7 billion state budget. The budget was less than we’d planned for when we first convened in February, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all sectors of society.
With the loss of business and the plummeting price of oil and gas, the governor and the state Board of Equalization have said we have $1.4 billion less to work with this year than last. This would represent a 17% cut.
The Legislature made improvements the past few years to the structure of the state budget, and we saved for the proverbial rainy day, which is now upon us. Combined with some innovate measures, budget leaders in the House and Senate were able to keep cuts to core state services to no more than 4% in most cases even in this dire situation.
Public schools are prioritized in this budget and received only a 2.5% cut. With federal relief money factored in, education will actually see no cut this year.
The governor also has discretion over $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money that could be used to help mitigate cuts in other core areas of government such as health care, public safety and transportation.
A number of temporary fiscal measures were used to balance this year’s budget. These include bonding some road projects and temporarily reducing the amount the Legislature sends to the state pension funds to help improve their actuarial solvency.
To be clear, no money is taken from transportation or our pension funds. In fact, more than $200 million in additional funds will be sent to the pension funds next year to make up for the lesser amount sent this year.
I’m proud of the budget we produced. I know any cut at all can evoke fear, but when double digit cuts were predicted, this budget is quite honestly a relief.
I believe our economy will recover to the point we are able to fill in for some of the cuts.
Regardless, lawmakers will continue to make sound conservative decisions toward saving and solvency that will allow us to continue to meet the needs of Oklahomans now and in the future.
In other news, the Legislature passed several policy bills in the past week. We extended the governor’s powers for 30 days under the state’s Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act to allow him to respond quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic still occurring throughout the state.
We passed a measure that protects our health care workers from frivolous lawsuits filed over treatment for COVID-19. People who experience gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct would still be able to seek compensation, but this will stop anyone from profiting from the pandemic.
We also passed a measure that will allow certified registered nurse anesthetists to work in collaboration with physicians but not under their direct supervision. This will allow these professionals, who spend years training and getting certified to practice without additional cost and time.
On Wednesday, we passed a bill that will allow voters to maintain personal safety and absentee ballot integrity for the June 30 election using driver’s license and voter identification cards.
A recent Supreme Court decision identified a technicality in a poorly written statute from 2001 dealing with sworn and unsworn statements. This legislation corrects that and strengthens this statute that has been on the books in Oklahoma for 18 years and upholds the will of the people from State Question 746 from 2010. This is a great example of how the checks and balances process works for the benefit of all citizens.
In addition, we passed a resolution linking Oklahoma with the National Day of Prayer, observed May 7. Please be in prayer for Oklahoma, the U.S. and all of our leaders to guide us during this time!
(Sherrie Conley represents District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
