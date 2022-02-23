Music and some Legos were recently teamed together to teach Pauls Valley sixth-graders more about STEM.
That stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Math as PV Intermediate School teacher Candace Gibson used her grandsons’ old Legos, once cleaned up, to teach students about physics, mechanics and architecture through building.
The students building a variety of scenes were Milo Jones, Paisley Torres, Hilary Tu, Allison Rivera, Malachi Weatherford, Jessie Rodriquez, Jacob Poteet, Evie Yates, Preston Baxter, Abigail Little, Lillian Melton, James Melton and James Taylor.
“They create critical thinkers, problem solvers and innovators of the future,” Gibson said about the Lego STEM projects.
“There are many benefits of playing with Legos. When building with Legos it teaches teamwork, social skills, communications, spatial awareness and confidence.”
Adding to it all is while building students also got to hear music from such legendary composers as Beethoven, Mozart, Straus, Handel and Bach to “help them relax and open their minds to explore many new ideas.”
“They imaginations are so impressive.”
Breaking it down even more the group of Milo Jones, Paisley Torres, Hilary Tu and Allison Rivera used Legos to build a scene called “Mushroom Date in the Forest.”
The team of Malachi Weatherford, Jessie Rodriquez and Jacob Poteet built a scene combining “war profiteering” and Batman called “The War of Broccoli Socolli and Bat Cave.”
Another group – Evie Yates, Preston Baxter, Abigail Little, Lillian Melton and James Melton – built a “peaceful happy place” they call “Waterpark Explororium.”
