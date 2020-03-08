Another round of taking family dogs to class will soon begin meeting weekly at Pauls Valley's community dog park.
Meeting once a week into mid-April is a series of dog obedience class set to start Monday, March 9.
The classes will be at 6 p.m. each Monday night for the six-week period at the dog park in Wacker Park.
Human participants will need to bring a four- to six-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that fits their dog properly.
To take part children must at least nine years old.
The cost is $50 unless the child is in a 4-H chapter. There's no charge for any 4-H students.
Dogs must be at least four months old.
Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
•••
The city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance are joining forces to offer one large community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4 in Wacker Park.
The hunt will start right at 10:30 a.m. followed by prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny at around 11 a.m.
• America's Walking Group is holding a noncompetitive walk on Saturday, March 14 with two routes in Pauls Valley.
The casual walk can start from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the local train depot.
• Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium.
Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
• Pre-enrollment for next year's Paoli pre-kindergarten is 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the preschool classroom at Paoli Elementary.
Students enrolling must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Bring an official state birth certificate, updated immunization records, social security card and CDIB card if applicable.
