The Bible teaches us that meekness is thinking, speaking, and acting righteously, but from a place of gentleness, empathy and grace. The meek will be guided, satisfied, wise, and filled with joy.
“Blessed are the meek, For they shall inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5)
The Bible shows us that meekness comes from a place of strength.
The world associates meekness with passivity, weakness, and timidness. It is characterized as a failure in opposition to winner takes all, survival of the fittest, work hard play hard culture.
“The poor shall eat and be satisfied; Those who seek Him will praise the Lord. Let your heart live forever!” (Psalm 22:26)
The problem is, they misunderstand this term. They do not know what meekness is. They confuse it with another word that sounds like it: “Meek” sounds like “weak.”
And nobody wants to be weak, so nobody wants to be meek.
“The humble He guides in justice, And the humble He teaches His way.” (Psalm 25:9)
The truth is that meekness and weakness are at the opposite ends of the scale. Meekness is in no way a weakness. The Greek word for meekness means “strength under control.”
“When pride comes, then comes shame; But with the humble is wisdom.” (Proverbs 11:2)
To be meek is not to be weak. God does not want us to be weak, but God does want us to be meek.
The Bible teaches that it is one of the keys to like a stress-free life. Let go, and let God. That is the essence of meekness.
“The humble also shall increase their joy in the Lord, And the poor among men shall rejoice In the Holy One of Israel.” (Isaiah 29:19)
It is surrendering, submitting, and agreeing to what God wants to do in our lives. It is letting God be God in our lives.
There is nothing that will do more for our health (physically or emotionally) than letting God be God in our lives. If we begin to practice meekness in our lives, it will relieve stress and eliminate worry. It will defuse anger and end our hurts and resentments.
If you find yourself struggling today, start to cultivate meekness in your life. Let go, and let God.
Will you let go and let God in your life today?
“Heavenly Father, I want to live my life on earth as You have instructed in Your Word. You have instructed meekness, and only in You is that possible and rewarding. You know the beginning from the end, and for contentment in You, I must walk in meekness. I am not weak, as You are my strength, and You guide me. I will let You live in me, showing the world You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
