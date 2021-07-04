It is hard to be judgmental when you try to listen with compassion, honesty, sincerity, and fairness. We need to listen first before we judge.
"Does our law judge a man before it hears him and knows what he is doing?" (John 7:51)
One time the Pharisees were trying to judge Jesus without letting Him have a chance to explain Himself. They did not want to hear Jesus' side of the story.
One of the Pharisees, Nicodemus, spoke up and said, "According to our Law we cannot condemn people before hearing them and finding out what they have done."
How often have we judged someone, our family, our spouses, our friends, our neighbors, our enemies, without listening to what they have to say first?
“So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath;” (James 1:19)
When we feel the urge to judge someone, we need to stop and take a breath. Hold that breath if we need to if it takes that to listen before we speak.
If we do not listen first, we are judging others.
“Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” (Matthew 7:1-2)
When we think something needs to come to light in someone else's life, that thing probably is not ours to expose. Let God take care of it.
Our job is to listen first. Then try to understand before judging someone else.
We need to do to others as we would want them to do to us. Listen in love, and let God be the judge.
Have you found yourself treating someone the same way the Pharisees treated Jesus?
“Heavenly Father, I thank you for Your instruction about judging. I want to be obedient to Your Word as Your child. I ask for Your Holy Spirit to keep me reminded of this, Your Word. In all my ways, I will acknowledge You, and I know You will direct my path. I thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
