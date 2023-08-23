If we want to change our cities, churches, and the world, we must let Jesus lead our lives.
“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and is himself destroyed or lost?” Luke 9:25
Jesus must be Who we are looking to, and we must put our wants second and become better disciples who help make other disciples.
Every day we need to tell Jesus to take the lead in our lives, and we will follow. This may lead us to be a pastor, missionary, or just by showing love to the neighbor who never leaves the house.
As we meditate on the Bible verse for today, we want you to know something else vitally important. It is OK to ask for help from God.
Letting Jesus lead our lives demonstrates our commitment to Him in every situation.
This commitment may seem unrealistic to the world, but we must realize that this surrender is necessary for receiving the promises of God.
That promise of God is a reward in heaven to spend eternity with Him.
Renew your commitment to follow Jesus. Surrender your life to Him, and be confident that God will reward you for eternity.
Will you let Jesus lead your life?
“Heavenly Father, my hearts desire is that You lead me in everything I say and do. You have provided so very much with Your exceedingly great and precious promises, that all my needs will be met in You. I surrender all my life, concerns, and any cares I may have over on You. You know all and I will follow. Thank You for this great love with which You love us all. In the name of Jesus, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.