Let our freedoms ring, resound and especially sing

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
#804
I come to you a few days before the 4th of July holiday, and I am going to stray a bit off my end of the month updates and elevate my ongoing focus on the long-awaited Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”
I have been reading the book that Mr. Willson wrote on his experience, “But He Doesn’t Know The Territory,” with the intent of stirring a bit of the imaginative juices in an act of speculation on what might be transpiring in the rehearsal confines for the 2022 edition.
One of the recurring themes in the musical is the 4th of July holiday, and one of the score’s most enduring songs, “76 Trombones,” is often used in the celebrations that many will be enjoying the end of this week.
Another musical element that I am particularly interested in ‘hearing’ is how they will stay true to form, (with the original production), and that will be in the staging of its barbershop quartet, made even more famous as an art form by its ‘first edition,’ The Buffalo Bills.
In the early '50s, Barbershop Quartet singing was in relative infancy as a mainstream offering, and that significantly changed when the Bills exploded on the stage at the Majestic Theatre on December 19, 1957, “The Music Man’s” opening night. They never looked back, and today’s Barbershop Harmony Society had one of its cornerstones.
Patriotic themes are represented so effectively, both instrumentally and vocally, and I believe, they are pivotal, thus enabling the production to continue to endure. Mr. Willson is even more passionate in his book about his appreciation of what is known as four-part barbershop harmony. Find the original stage version’s soundtrack, and savor those majestic chords.
Here is how Mr. Willson describes The Buffalo Bills and their impact on the production’s evolution:
“The Buffalo Bills barbershop quartet had been signed-theirs was the first Music Man contract. And rightly so. Look here. There has never been a barbershop quartet in any Broadway show or in any motion picture. Ever. At no time. Except The Music Man. No sir. Those familiar handlebar mustaches beer-barrel guys in the sleeve garters singing 'A Bird in A Gilded Cage' … and all the tin-pan alley movies-those guys bear no relation whatsoever to any barbershop quartette …The harmony on the one hand presents insufficient challenge, and the tempo on the other is too unyielding for barbershop.
“And as far as a tin-pan piano accompaniment goes, no barbershopper would be found dead with accompaniment. Barbershop quartet singing, by the way, is the only art of its kind: where the pleasure is primarily for the singers-where performance for an audience is only secondary. Barbershoppers sing for themselves and for the pleasure they get out of an evening of 'practicing,' hunting for luscious chords and modulations-experimenting with this harmony and that. Strictly trial and error …which is something nobody learns. You have to be born a barber shopper. The requirements include a peculiar, particular kind of ear and soul for faking harmony. Symphony musicians can’t necessarily do it; most opera stars can’t do it. You mustn’t be an individual when you sing-your voice has to be a straight-tone blending voice, not a soloist, emotional, or trained voice of any kind…Also, the art of barbershop quartet singing is strictly an American one. You might even say it is the only true nonimitatable American music.”
One final ‘note,’ as Will and Mark have been given the week off. I thoroughly enjoyed working in a barbershop quartet for a few years when I was starting out with my professional aspirations.
Known as The Mugs and Brushes, (I had a full beard at the time before you get ahead of yourself on that one), and not only did we perform in local shows, but were able to travel a bit as part of the what was known then as, The Afterglow.
This is the period right after the main production when amateur quartets would be able to entertain, warm up the audience as it were, and work on routines in a more relaxed setting. Then, the professional quartet, who had been featured on the main stage, returned to also test out new material. Great fun.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our town since 1/'06.
See you in the local paper.
Happy 4th of July!!!
t A s
[For EFA-62]
. . . and how he loved to hear that good old barbershop harmony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.