Let the bells and songs ring out

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Every few years I have the chance to come to you on a major holiday, and today, I can lend my support in celebrating our nation’s 245th birthday.
Let the bells ring out, the flags wave proudly, and let the nation sing its songs.
On that last ‘note,’ I have been watching the development of the long-awaited 2022 Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” Meredith Willson’s homage to turn of the century rural America, resplendent in patriotism thrown in for better than just good measure, it sets an underlying tone for the entire musical.
His song from the show, “76-Trombones” will be used in concerts across the nation this weekend.
No element of the original 1957 musical’s landscape is more prevalent than in the enjoyment one can take from hearing the harmonies struck by the show’s featured barbershop quartet, known professionally prior to their Broadway run as The Buffalo Bills.
I invite you to stream the original stage production’s soundtrack and listen to their harmonically pure magic. The film version puts them in what I have always felt was a somewhat stunted profile and the music does not resonate in quite the same way. The intimacy of the art form is critical to its impact.
I hope that the current producing team for the 2022 version will keep that in mind.
In his book, “But He Doesn’t Know The Territory,” Mr. Willson’s journal style retelling of bringing the original to the stage, he spends the better part of a chapter sharing the virtues of barbershop singing, a truly American art form. And on that ‘notation,’ Mr. Willson is most adamant.
Enjoy this brief selection from the book, in his words:
“Barbershoppers sing for themselves and for the pleasure they get out of an evening of 'practicing,' hunting for luscious chords or modulations – experimenting with this harmony and that. Strictly trial and error . . . which is something nobody learns. You have to be born a barbershopper. The requirements include a peculiar, particular kind of ear and soul for faking harmony. . . (Barbershop singing) That’s an American monopoly. And barbershop has never been on the Broadway stage. Except in the days of vaudeville: a good barbershop quartette always stopped the show with regularity no matter who else was on the bill.”
I hope that you will keep coming back to this column throughout the year as I will be exploring many different sides to what I feel is shaping up to be one of the most significant Broadway revivals in recent history.
On the arts, and a bit of a tourism for good measure: Like the rest of you, we have been enjoying being out and about, becoming reacquainted with camping, eating out at new places, eagerly awaiting the opening of our live theatres and movie cineplexes.
What will it be like to actually go to a movie, and not have to watch on a home screen, even over some of the gargantuan models that dot the landscape? It was a sad moment, however, when I was in a major shopping area in North Texas, and across the street from one of its top restaurants, the normally vibrant multi-screen movie ‘palace’ was not only still shut down, but they had begun removing all traces of its former glory.
Not a good omen for the future, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that our live venues will not suffer the same fate.
Support all the performing arts when you come upon them.
Enjoy seeing you in the “e” paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
. . . and how he loved that four-part harmony.
