Sometimes, it is not desirable to provide an inheritance directly to a person if they cannot properly manage money or assts. Such a person, known as a “Spendthrift,” requires special planning.
As we discussed last week, such planning requires some method of maintaining continuing control over the distribution of an estate so that the money or assets are used wisely or at the least distributed carefully over a long period of time. This continuing control over the assets after your death is often termed control by the “Dead Hand.”
• Techniques to maintain control after death. We noted that a trust is often used for this purpose.
Assets left to a trust directly or via a will can be managed by an independent trustee so that the spendthrift heir does not have freedom to “waste “the assets. Use of such a trust can include one or more of the following approaches:
Ways that a trust can restrict and control distributions:
1) Distribute only income from the trust and retain the principal for the future.
2) Place limitations on when, why, how much, and for what purposes the distributions can be made. For example:
a. Trust assets may be gradually distributed such as 1/3 at age 35, 1/3 at age 45 and the balance at 55.
b. Trust assets may be used only for specific purposes such as education, healthcare, new home, etc.
c. The ultimate distribution can be delayed for an extended period of time even two or three generations in some cases.
This might be defined by restraining distributions “until a grandchild reaches a certain age, or it may be a term of years such as 50 years or another defined term.
Oklahoma will permit such extended life in a trust but does limit the duration of the term under the statutory “Rule against Perpetuities.”
There are a few states that now permit extended trust lives of 100 or more years but those trusts must be formed and managed in those other states.
Thus, trusts are one way to permit the continuing control over your assets even after your death. There are also several other techniques that can be used that do not involve trusts. We will review some of those next week.
