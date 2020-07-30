Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.