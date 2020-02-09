By Tim Smith
Reel to Real: What will the feature film product look like when the 100th Academy Awards are presented at ceremonies in 2028? Will they resemble what is being honored this evening? With each passing year, as we inch closer to that historic night, like it or not, we see glimpses of that future. That is the compelling reason, at least for this patron, to follow this award.
Oscar represents our past, racing to the unknown, and because of films permanence, it can be unnerving in the revisiting – at will.
There is also something comforting knowing that my grandparents once watched a film that I can enjoy on the device of my choice – any time I chose.
"Streaming," in a relatively new context, is clearly dominating this new decade, and I believe, will define its trajectory.
The technological process will somehow play a significant role in tonight's proceedings. It may not be readily apparent, and will require some patience, yet manifesting itself – it will.
Tonight is the 92nd presentation of the Academy Awards, the Oscars, from Hollywood, California. May a favorite of yours take home an award, and rest assured, each honor will move that future ever closer.
The question remains, how? This is a challenging time for those who maintain the impact, hence the integrity, of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Arts In Action: I introduced the exciting growth of the Northwest Arkansas communities of Rogers and Lowell in particular, and guided by the outstanding leadership of the Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce and its President/CEO, Raymond Burns.
In this second installment, in part driven by his recent podcast, it has been my pleasure over these many years of watching the growth of this area to visit with Raymond and discuss the importance of the arts to that impact statement.
This is not due simply to the rise of new performance venues, like 'The Amp', (Walmart amp: Arkansas Music Pavilion), but the manner by which artisans from all disciplines were encouraged, even nurtured from very early on, into sharing the direct application of their talents. That ongoing synergy continues to impact regional dialog.
Taking Stage: From American Theatre Magazine: I mentioned last week that this resource keeps me abreast of trends on our national performance stages, and assists in the run up to the other major award that I have historically followed here, the Tony Awards.
I recently began a review of the magazine's previous editorials, primarily from 2017-2019, to determine the key/s to unlocking the history behind the commitment dominating a new decade – on our stages, "re-imagining." I have only begun that process, anticipating no startling revelations, possibly just a melding of factors driven by economics.
For this "broadway baby," theater leaders seem to face the same elephant in the room as their colleagues on the other coast. How do we retain an ever growing loss of our audiences while keeping the base satisfied?
Relating to the other landscapes: Listening to a golf course design expert talking about 're-imagining' under performing golf course operations. Moving them from 18 holes to 12 as an example. Is nothing free from these trends?
A dear friend, and long time column supporter is from the Kansas City area and needless to say, they are reveling – no re-imaging there, in the fact that their Chiefs are Super Bowl champs.
Western Swing music fans: I follow closely the career of Kristyn Harris and so it was fun to see that she is appearing at a private event in Norman, Oklahoma.
The good news – she's appearing in Oklahoma, and so I encourage you to check out her website to see when she will be playing at a venue near you. You will not be disappointed.
Ms. Harris was named the "2019 International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year and Female Performer of the Year, both for the fourth time in a row.”
She is also releasing a new CD, "A Place To Land," so look for it as well.
Theater, alive: For those of you who may be interested in the technical, behind the curtain side of theater, the term this week is "strike": "To strike the set means to take down the set and make way for the next production. On a smaller scale, you can strike an object from the stage, as in 'strike the ladder,' in order to remove it from the stage. . ." (Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg: August 10, 2019)
Musically, (and notes) worthy: Playbill.com announced on 2/3/2020 that the Pulitzer Prize winning musical “Hamilton” will hit the big screens on October 21, 2021. It will feature the original cast of the 2016 Tony Award winning best musical.
Make sure you have plenty of snacks and drinks before turning on the Oscar telecast. It could be a very, very long night, and that does not include the red carpet, in our town.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/06. [1/30/20 would have been Harold Prince's 92nd birthday]
"Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder." (E.B. White)
See you in the paper.
