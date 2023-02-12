Let the show go on

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home Edition: The February '23 Special Series
How are you holding up with the barrage of hype that is arriving over social media on the 2023 Oscar races, especially now that all the nominations have had a chance to settle in?
I, for one, avoid as much as possible any serious discussion on those selections. I can’t even imagine how much more we will be subjected to over the next month. Thankfully, I am not an Academy voter.
I can only imagine what their mailboxes, and email/social media accounts must look like when they boot up every Monday morning over coffee.
With the larger number of best film nominees, their offices must literally be full to the brim with all manner of distribution materials, streaming sites and the like.
I probably won’t be reminding you of this again, for it will be nearly impossible to miss: The Academy Awards will be telecast on March 12th.
I hope that you are able to pick up a copy of the Wednesday, newsstand edition of the Democrat, containing the column where I announced that during the month of February, I would be sharing that my undergraduate school, Drury University, Springfield, Missouri, is currently celebrating its Sesquicentennial.
Quite a milestone, especially for a small, liberal arts institution.
Very proud to be one of its alumni, and to now have the opportunity to share with my readers the values and concepts that have stood the test of time as my career, both on an off the stage, progressed.
Special note for my Pauls Valley readers: I happened to be in town, and while driving through, I saw the famous red truck that symbolizes the team from Missoula Children’s Theatre, {MCT} Missoula, Montana, and a staple in the community since 1996, had returned.
For those not familiar with MCT, from its website: “The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for nearly 50 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,100 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors…A tour team arrives in a given town in their “little red truck” loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play…. except the cast. The team holds an open audition and casts 50-60 local students to perform in the production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented at the end of the week.”
Such a positive sign that they are even able to be back on the road, educating and enriching children’s lives.
Hope you got out and supported the students when the MCT production took stage. Please continue their yearly residency.
Remember, there is always an opening night, or three, in our town.
