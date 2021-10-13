Let the water, donations flow

The heavy flow of water from hydrants, or even the sight of firefighters out collecting donations for local causes, shouldn't be a surprise to see in Pauls Valley over the next few few days and weeks.
Local firefighters plan on testing water hydrants all over over town throughout the month of October.
They will also be out at different intersections in town this weekend accepting donations from motorists.
In a drive similar to Fill the Boot in the past, the fire department donation push will be throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-17.
Half of all proceeds from this drive will go toward the local Angel Tree program, which provides holiday presents to local children in need, while the rest will be donated to the Pauls Valley Lion's Club to support local causes.
•••
The first couple of Cars and Coffee events in Pauls Valley are now in the books as plans are in place for a third one this weekend.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look.
The next car show is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in what is the last of the gatherings in 2021.
When the event is expected to return in April 2022 the plan is hold it every third Saturday of the month.
Event planner Michael Jones has announced hopes are to someday line up the vehicles for a classic cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown during the event.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in Pauls Valley. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, ext. 9279.
• Thursday, Oct. 21 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
•••
The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
