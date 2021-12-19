Let's jazz it up - the holiday season - just a bit

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (M. Twain)
Had a great deal of fun earlier this week at my Rotary meeting – but first, some “up tempo” lead in information.
Over the latter part of the year, I have begun expanding my music horizons enjoying the work of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, (LCJO), under the direction of Wynton Marsalis.
Where to start, especially when one is savoring the opportunity to hear the finest musicians in the genre bringing masterworks, original and experimental, to a world-wide audience. Yes, they even reach Texas.
All kidding aside, we are blessed to have these streaming services.
It is all about the music, even the Wikipedia site offers very little extraneous information:
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is an American big band and jazz orchestra led by Wynton Marsalis. . . “In 1988 the Orchestra was formed as an outgrowth of its concert series, Classical Jazz, with David Berger conducting. When Wynton Marsalis became artistic director in 1991, he emphasized the history of jazz, particularly Duke Ellington. The first album was Portraits by Ellington (1992), and seven years later the Ellington centennial was honored with the album Live in Swing City: Swingin’ with the Duke (1999). Under the leadership of Marsalis, the band performs at its home in Lincoln Center, tours throughout the U.S. and abroad, visits schools, appears on television, and performs with symphony orchestras. The Orchestra backed Wynton Marsalis on his album Blood on the Fields, which won the Pulitzer Prize.”
Back to the music: I invite you to log into YouTube and let that music begin. I am particularly fond of three of the LCJO concerts, and as a start, or a refresher, take these in:
The Music of Miles Davis/Untamed Elegance, and heading my list: Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra at The BBC Proms – 2004. There are some solo spots in the latter that will stop you in your tracks, no pun intended. I am savoring each note as I type this to you.
A neat feature of the YouTube service is that you can enjoy single numbers and get a flavor of different instruments and the artists who make them live. You will have a great time.
Let’s return to that Rotary luncheon.
After conducting our normal business over lunch, we moved to the movie/concert venue next door, actually in the same building, where we were taken on a holiday “plus” excursion into the jazz world by musicians from a local high school.
There was excellence on so many levels here; from the mastery of the instruments, the “one-ness” with the orchestrations, and they played for the entire 30 minutes that had been reserved for them.
That respect for time is one of the major indicators that they have been well trained. And it just got better. It is more than apparent that they are treated as professionals, and were living up to and through, to those expectations. In the end, you have art, not just a school “assignment.”
What made this event more enriching was the fact, and we learned this from the band’s director, that within the structure of a jazz work, there will be improvisation – expected and desired.
In fact, the musician embracing a solo spot will, in all actually, be composing as they play, and then, and here is the art, must find their way back so that the others can jump in without losing overall tempo, texture – and most importantly, the spirit of the work.
Not bad for a lunchtime holiday event.
So proud of young people today, they simply do not receive the credit they not only deserve, but have earned. Continue to support those you encounter as they grow in their craft, and maybe one day, you will see them in London sitting in with those that set the bar before them.
Postscripts: It was fun to hear what some of the graduating seniors will be pursuing in the coming year, and only a few were going to continue their music education. One can only imagine what the others will bring to the tables – creatively. Hence the power of music education.
A colleague serves at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of SMU, (Southern Methodist University), and at a recent gathering, he was honored to meet and shake the hand of the former president. When he retired, my friend – a dedicated teacher – taught American history.
Enjoy ‘seeing you’ in the “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
