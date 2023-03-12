Lets' just - play!

By Tim Smith
Finally, home for a time before the spring activities commence, with a bit of travel thrown into the mix.
I am reminded that there are still some short bursts of ‘creative’ winter weather remaining on His calendar, but all in all, I am ready to let the spirit take me away.
Over the Alexa device in the kitchen, (and how did we go so long without this marvel of technology), and just now, was a classic country song from Patsy Cline.
This is how small the world truly is – even the DFW area: This past Saturday we were at a favorite local emporium and while at the counter checking out, a Patsy Cline song was playing and the lady assisting us shared that recently, a lady came in to the store while a Cline song was playing, and she told them, “That’s one of my relatives.”
Come to reflect: I wonder what it is like to hear a family member, long gone, over the airways. It must be a sensation that takes time to embrace.
You just never know.
Speaking of play[s]: Exciting news out of Northwest Arkansas – TheatreSquared in Fayetteville has just received a prestigious award for off-Broadway work. From the theatre’s information center, “… at the 66th Obie Awards in New York, TheatreSquared’s pioneering work was honored with the highest award for off-Broadway theater. It’s the first Obie Award for a theatre in the state of Arkansas. More than 400 productions over three seasons were considered. The recognition celebrates 'Russian Troll Farm,' by Sarah Gancher, (a) New York Times Critics’ Pick and 'Best of the Year' selection, directed by Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson, and co-produced with TheatreWorks Hartford and the Civilians.”
Back to our heritage: This column was started in the early days of the pandemic as a way of encouraging the expansion of the creative journey while being sequestered indoors for long periods.
In that tradition: I invite you to travel to YouTube to enjoy the talents of concert pianist extraordinaire Yuja Wang playing Liszt’s First Piano Concerto in E flat accompanied by the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra from the Royal Albert Hall in London during the annual [BBC] Proms celebration in 2022.
There is really no way to prepare you for this 32-minute thrill ride as shared through the gifts of this multi-talented artist.
What I can say is that it is best to just sit down and savor every finely tuned and executed moment.
When she finishes, you too will want to join the thousands in attendance as they call her back for three curtain calls – nearly unprecedented to the best of my recollection.
We are not talking about an overnight success here; she has been active in the concert world for decades and is just now (apparently) receiving the recognition that her performances have entitled her to receive.
Truly memorable, and I encourage you to visit her other recordings over YouTube.
You may also want to follow another “overnight success” – (since 1993), the equally gifted and elegant, Lang Lang.
What I enjoy about both artists is that they are introduced at the beginning of their performance, they acknowledge the orchestra, the audience, and then let their artistry do the remainder of any ‘talking.’
We once were privileged to see Tony Bennett in concert, and that is what he did; he came on, said thank you and for the next 90 minutes, interpreted the classic composers/lyricists, from Gershwin to Arlen, Porter to Kern, and beyond.
It is all about the music, and that is comforting into itself.
For: CDS
t. a smith
March 12, 2023
