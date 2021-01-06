Let's just commit to a happier new year!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#779
Let’s just commit . . . to this new year with renewed hope and a firm resolve to embracing and nurturing all the positives that grew over the past nine months. The creative, the artistic statements, combined enjoyments made that journey so much easier.
Paul McCartney captured this: “I often feel like I’m writing to someone who is not doing so well. Not in a crusading way, but I’m trying to write songs that might help. I think that’s the angle I want: that inspirational thing.”
That’s My Will, Rogers: Beverly Hills, Cal., Jan.6. (1933): “Well, there is not much news today. It’s what might be called a watchful waiting Sunday. Congress met last week, but they really didn’t have time to do any damage. But tomorrow the taxpayers will start suffering. . . The President is to send another message to Congress Monday. It’s really not a message. It’s a working schedule. So that leaves us today to meditation and worship. Yours, Will Rogers.”
The quote above from Sir Paul McCartney is from the (Special) Rolling Stone Magazine for December 2020 in its cover story, “Musicians on Musicians: Starring Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift.”
Taking me back a few decades when I would purchase this magazine on a fairly regular basis, I must admit, it was the cover that drew me in this time, and come to find out it was taken by Mr. McCartney’s daughter, Mary, in London in early October of last year.
What make this issue unique is that you have three icons – McCartney, Swift and Rolling Stone together – and one can take so much from that.
The magazine and the legendary Beatle grew older together, Ms. Swift grew up with their combined influence.
To read how these two artists managed the creative process during 2020 is inspirational and I encourage you to share with the creatives in your life. There is so much content in this article, I may be including further highlights in the weeks to come. Setting a creative tone for '21 – possibly.
This is a resource that I will hold on to in the years to come, if only to remind myself when the writing hits a wall, or two . . . or three, to keep the creative juices flowing.
Over these many months, I have been sharing the challenges that face those in the golfing industry, especially those in Ireland. To remind everyone; early in the pandemic crisis, I was moved by the report over a prominent golf podcast from the general manager of a far-western Ireland links course, Carne, on the challenges he and his team were facing. I reached out to him and reinforced my support as I grew up in the game on a rural track in far western Illinois.
I recently received a most uplifting and affirming email from the Carne team, and whereas the challenges remain sizable, there have been some encouraging signs that 2021 may, in fact, wind down with mostly positive trends.
For example, a major tournament for the Irish PGA, The Irish PGA Championship, will be conducted on the Carene site, and for that commitment to be made so early provided the host city time to prepare and to savor the new, and fresh ‘trade’ winds that will come from the east – on their way west.
I thought you might enjoy this quote from the book, An Emerald Odyssey: In Search of the Gods of Golf and Ireland, by Paul J. Zingg, where he discusses the work of course architect, the legendary, Eddie Hackett.
“There is a simple eloquence to Hackett’s courses that reflect the character of the man . . . Hackett recognized a spiritual presence in the land. When Eddie proclaimed a site as ‘blessed by God’, he did not seek to distinguish it from less attractive locations. He truly meant it as a universal acknowledgement of the land of Providence. Accordingly, he approached each design project with keen respect for what the land provided, and a sense of responsibility not to intrude upon it. . . Hackett’s designs are remarkably straightforward and rhythmic, achieving harmony with the natural features and flows of the landscape, not challenging or contradicting them. Even one of his later efforts, Carne, located on the isolated Atlantic coast of County Mayo and described as ‘Ballybunion on steroids’, looks like it was discovered, not placed, among the towering sand dunes of its tumultuous setting.”
Mr. Hackett ended his career having laid out “85” courses, according to Mr. Zingg. and all of them in Ireland
Play away . . .
“The songs, and links remember when.”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our towns – since 1/'06 – and soon to begin its 16th year, thanks to all of you. [PS: Happy belated birthday, by just one day, to our oldest son.]
See you in the ‘local’ paper
t A s
