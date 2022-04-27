Let's pause, and simply remember

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
A personal moment: This will be a reflective time for the patrons and creative team at the Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA as they pay tribute, on May 8th, to actor, director, mentor, and my friend for 37 years, John Lynd.
A stalwart at the theatre since its founding in 1984, and due to the virus, and the challenges of meeting as a group, this was the earliest date for a celebration of a life well lived, well shared, and simply, well crafted.
As of this writing, it has not been determined if zoom technology will be in place for the many who knew and worked with John who may not be able to make the trip to Southern California.
John and I met in 1984 when we began our work on the second production at Chino, The Philadelphia Story, and although separated most of our adult lives due to our work, we always stayed in touch.
In particular, right after the Oscars were given out.
He was so knowledgeable of the film scene, and I always learned more from him than I ever contributed to our nearly one-hour post award commensurations. I would literally spend most of the time just listening to him sharing incites, trends – now and forever publicly realized, (and captured), refuted, and worst of all, ignored completely. “Whoa be” to the Academy if they missed a person in the necrology section.
He was passionate about his thoughts, and on Oscar evening, his well-studied selections. On more than one occasion, (I mean, it was a necessity just to keep it interesting), I challenged him on one or two of his selections and never really regained my footing once I did. I loved it, and so did he.
His record of picking winners, by the way, was astounding, aided, in part, by his wife, Toni. He never really admitted that, so will leave it there.
Their Oscar watch parties were legendary, and I had to time my calls accordingly. Great fun, just wish I could have attended in person. I doubt that I would have been able to get a word in, and that is “saying something.”
It disturbs me knowing how far the Academy Awards has changed in just the last few years. In his generation, decorum and reverence for the its history remained a priority. I am thankful that he did not have to experience the “slap heard around this world.”
I thought this was fun, a bit of a diversion from the arts, and arts commentary, or is it? I will let you be the judge. It does arrive from a most interesting source:
“In 2019, the Oxford Bus Company launched the instantly popular 'Chatty Bus,' a bus with designated people on board willing to talk with interested passengers. The route was initiated in response to government research which found that 30 percent of Britons go at least one day each week without a meaningful conversation.” (Our Daily Bread: Our Daily Bread Ministries: (March-April-May, 2022 issue)
Upcoming: I have been enjoying the book, Conversations with Texas Writers: Edited by Frances Leonard and Ramona Cearley: Photographs by Ramona Cearley: For Humanities Texas: Published by the University of Texas Press-Austin.
The short interviews of 50 noted authors are a like opening the doors of a writer’s candy store – there are treats to savor on every page.
From the book’s preface: “These conversations document the breadth and vitality of current Texas writing (the edition was published in 2005) while providing extraordinary reflections on writers’ lives, choices of subjects, and connections to their real and imagined audiences. The interviews also reveal the influences that have shaped writers’ careers, including a fascinating thread of literary inspiration that Texas writers such as J. Frank Dobie and Americo Paredes passed down to succeeding generations.”
I’m planning to share these interviews in the weeks to come.
