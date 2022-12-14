Let's review performances, classic style

By Tim Smith
A moment of creative reflection: Each December I like to take a moment to recognize the recent winners of the Kennedy Center Honors, awarded for “lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts.”
This year’s honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2, Tania Leon and Gladys Knight.
With only 11 days until Christmas, and after many long periods of shopping already behind us, there is nothing better than pulling up a comfortable chair armed with some hot chocolate and enjoying one of the classic holiday films – even one from the current period – ‘streaming’ toward classic status.
Going My Way, with two Oscar winning performances, one by Bing Crosby, ‘the voice of the holiday’, and the other, by Barry Fitzgerald, The Bishops Wife, a warm and gentle story starring Cary Grant in a more serious turn, White Christmas, with a ‘another singing’ Bing at his best, supported by a musical score and choreography at the top of their respective games, and of course, there must be Elf, starring Will Ferrell, with a special appearance by Bob Newhart as “Poppa.”
Not to give away too much of their story lines, here are a few quick notes from a trusted ‘colleague’ – and just to save you time, Wikipedia, with some personal thoughts thrown in for good measure.
Going My Way: “Father 'Chuck' O’Malley (Bing Crosby), an incoming priest from East St. Louis, is transferred to St. Dominic’s Church in New York City. On his first day, his unconventional style gets him into a series of mishaps, his informal appearance and attitude make a poor impression with the elder pastor, Father Fitzgibbon (Barry Fitzgerald).” – and that is just the beginning.
The situations and personality differences eventually resolve leading to an emotional ending that itself is a classic moment in cinematic history.
Both Crosby and Fitzgerald were nominated for the Best Actor Oscar and surprisingly, as it is more of a current trend, they did not cancel each other out. The best actor Oscar went to Mr. Crosby and the supporting actor prize went to Mr. Fitzgerald in what had to be one of the most compelling votes in the brief history of the award.
The Bishop’s Wife: “The plot is about an angel (Grant) who helps a bishop with his problems.” Not much to go on save to say, that what I so enjoy about this film is the affirming tone established by Mr. Grant. Leaving his comedic brilliance behind is not an easy task. The supporting cast is up to the challenge of playing against his new, unconventional delivery style.
Elf: Taking this moment to celebrate a comedian at the opposite end of the delivery spectrum from Will Ferrell, and for that I will always hold this film in a special place for allowing new audiences to relive/enjoy the comedic bookends that are Mr. Ferrell and Bob Newhart.
I remember my parents in the early '60s buying the records of a new comedian from Chicago that had started out as an accountant and then, with equal precision, found his niche in the clubs of the city delivering razor sharp stand-up comedy monologues.
Like the legendary Shelly Berman, Mr. Newhart’s delivery is flawless. There are moments in Elf where you can see that sparkle, wanting to take his moment just a bit further, but just holding back. Wonderful.
White Christmas: Like Elf, not much to say about the story line here, and again, it is the Irving Berlin score, the Robert Alton choreography and the overall theme of supporting one’s friends that brings it all into a holiday perspective.
I still send a (short) iPhone video moment from a White Christmas interchange between Bing and Danny Kaye to our sons that is remembered “by-all” as a classic “bit.”
Enjoy the hot chocolate, and go ahead, add a cookie or two to the mix during your holiday viewing time.
Merry Christmas.
Connections made, through creative application in our home towns, especially during this time of the year.
