Let's travel a bit

By Tim Smith
Where A r[ts]Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else” Wynton Marsalis
We are headed to Germany and my heartfelt appreciation to a childhood friend and his wife, who while traveling for an extended period in Western Europe, were able to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.
Enjoy his first-hand reflections:
“It was truly an outstanding event. The people there have been performing this play since 1634 but, due to the covid pandemic, the performance was postponed from (its normal every decade run) 2020 to 2022. The play emphasizes the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ though the resurrection was not really presented.
“It’s hard to believe over 1,000 residents come together to stage this production. All are unpaid except four singers from the Munich Opera. The play itself is a mixture of a large choir, soloists, musicians, and actors representing Jesus, Peter, John, Judas, Magdalene, Mary, Pilate, and other historical figures. The play is spoken/sung in German but textbooks are available to the attendees in the language of their choice.
“Speaking of which the Passion Theater holds over 4,500 spectators. It is partly open-air and was a little cold the day we attended but the show went on. How long is the play? It runs for five hours! For us it started at 1:30 p.m. and went to 4:00 p.m. Then from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. In between there is a three-hour break for dinner at local restaurants.
“The shows start in the middle of May and runs to approximately October 2nd.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience. It would be helpful to understand German but one can still follow along with the use of the book. The costumes, singing, scenery, the animals, and the stage acting make this a memorable event. We highly recommend attending and getting a seat near the front to truly enjoy the spectacle.
“The next Passion Play will be in 2030.”
Backward glances: We just returned from a special time with my mom in Illinois, and were treated to wonderful weather most of the way. Sadly, we were there before any freezes, so few leaves were in their fall finery. Here are a few state-by-state travel musings:
Texas: We sure make it easy for folks to get in, around, out of the state. It is a palatable feeling when you cross the state line – here is a place that really knows what it is doing.
Oklahoma: Eastern Oklahoma, along 69/75 northbound, is steadily improving its traffic flow, especially when you arrive at the casino in Durant. The newly completed roadwork there really frees up that major intersection.
Arkansas: The northwest corridor is growing like North Texas. The newly expanded I-49 link from I-44 [Missouri} south to Bella Vista is a perfect bookend to what you experience when leaving Fayetteville on I-49 over the mountains to Ft. Smith.
Missouri: No-one really does it better than the folks who oversee I-44 across Missouri. They consistently “show me” what they can do. Such an easy and relaxing drive, especially from that new Arkansas/Missouri link to St. Louis.
Illinois; With all the challenges in the Land of Lincoln, spending most of our time in the smaller agriculturally based communities, the backbone of the state, is always a collective breath of fresh air. Like coming home, again – and again.
CCT* Circle update: Attended the monthly “ZOOmeeting” of the CCT’ {Chino Community Theatre’s) Managing Committee: All is in preparations for the 2023 season, and the most compelling take-away was the excitement surrounding the sale of season tickets – always a good sign that normalcy is soon to be realized.
Next week: Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s website update. Curtains up.
(*Chino Community Theatre: Awarded #1 Community Theatre in the nation at the American Association of Community Theatre’s: AACTFest:2009)
Also, up next week-two documentaries: The Automat: Reflections on the ‘old’ New York City/Philadelphia landmark, featuring commentary by Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner. While enjoying Mr. Reiner’s company, his 2017 look at productivity past age 90, If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, is delightful.
