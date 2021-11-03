Letting go and moving forward

The worst possible response to wounds in our lives is to keep them bottled up. It is like shaking a soda bottle. One day, we will explode.
“I cried out to God with my voice – To God with my voice; And He gave ear to me. In the day of my trouble I sought the Lord; My hand was stretched out in the night without ceasing; My soul refused to be comforted.” (Psalm 77:1-2)
Bottling up our hurts will wear us out. We will never get over our wounds until we face our feelings head-on by admitting them to God and ourselves, and if needed to others.
“When I kept silent, my bones grew old Through my groaning all the day long.” (Psalm 32:3)
Some people try to move past their pain by admitting them to God and keeping the pain to themselves, but then they skip the third part of the equation. Admitting our pain to others if needed is essential to our healing. Getting better depends on it:
“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” (James 5:16)
We do not have to confess to a pastor, a priest, or a therapist to obey God’s Word (although we can).
We need a friend we can trust, and that friend is Jesus. We share Jesus with others about how He helped us overcome our hurts and how He can help them as well.
If we use all our emotional energy to cover up the past, we will have little left for today.
Open up about our hidden pain to Jesus. Tell Him what hurts.
By confessing our pain to God, ourselves, and if needed to another, we will find the strength that we have been living without for so long.
Revealing our feelings is the beginning of healing.
What from your past are you having trouble releasing?
“Heavenly Father, You are the answer to all my cares and heartaches that I seem to carry. I know You are the healer, and You care about what concerns me. I bring all my cares to You, and if I have any offenses, I will share with another and make it right. I want to be free, and that freedom comes from You living in me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
