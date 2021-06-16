Letting go of our hurts

Any time we have bitterness, we suffocate God’s love. Bitterness does not just choke out our happiness and our healthy emotions. It also strangles our ability to show God’s love working in us.
When we have bitterness in our hearts, we cannot share God’s love with others.
“A stone is heavy and sand is weighty, But a fool’s wrath is heavier than both of them.” (Proverbs 27:3)
Bitterness will only weigh us down and depress us. Choosing bitterness is like choosing to carry around a huge weight with us everywhere we go, all the time. It is an unnecessary load, but we have decided to carry it.
Sometimes we think we can hurt the person who hurt us by holding on to what happened, that by staying angry, the other person will become miserable.
But bitterness does not hurt the other person. It only makes us miserable.
The person that hurt us is probably not even aware that we are thinking about them all the time.
Bitterness is like drinking poison and hoping it kills the person that hurt us.
That person is out there somewhere, eating a nice dinner and living their best life. They are not even thinking about the hurt they did. They have already moved on with their life. It will be a waste of our time to keep trying to use bitterness as a way to hurt the other person. We are only going to hurt ourselves in the process.
We may have been hurt by someone a long time ago, but here is the good news: They cannot hurt us anymore. The only way they can continue to hurt us is if we choose to hold on to the hurt and replay it over and over again in our minds.
Let go of our hurts today. Surrender them to God.
When we do, we will live in the freedom of forgiveness and move forward with purpose.
What hurt do you need to choose to surrender to God today?
“Heavenly Father, I make the choice to not carry a grudge or hold onto bitterness. The strength of my decision is found in Your Word. I will meditate on Your love and forgiveness to me. I will then walk, knowing I have Your love living in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
