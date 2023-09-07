Pauls Valley’s public library will continue its Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, this month.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the next book is “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa.
A lecture on the book is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
The remaining schedule for this series is:
“Everything That Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. The lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
“A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. The lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
“An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. The lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
All of the book lectures are at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights at the library.
• Reading at the library is now available on the Libby – Social and Emotional Learning Collection.
These book bundles have been donated as part of OverDrive’s Everyone Reads program.
It’s a series of no cost, always available titles meant to boost the community’s access to digital books.
OverDrive donated these growing collections of unlimited simultaneous use ebooks and audio books at no cost to the library.
These specially curated titles are perfect for digital book clubs, community reading events, student reading programs and general inventory support.
• The library is currently looking for professionals in the health and wellness field to host or teach a class from one to six weeks in the fall and spring. Contact the library for more.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
Opening at 10 a.m. the fundraiser goes all day long with specials featured each day.
The fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
