Library book lecture next week

The next book lecture at Pauls Valley's public library is set for next week.
“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker is the book in March for a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Ken Hada is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule in this series includes “Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban in April and “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors” on March 9 and “Dementia Conversations” on March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
• A monthly coloring contest has returned to the local library.
The theme this month is naturally Valentine's as coloring sheets are available at the library. The next due date is Feb. 28.
Categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
• Story Time for the younger children not in school yet has returned to the library.
It's offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
• The newest Story Walk book at Wacker Park is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt.
The Story Walk was established here last year by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
• A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
A tai chi class is offered at the library at 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday through March 16.
The library is also hosting a “Gentle Yoga” class with Mylee from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday nights.
A class meant to help seniors 65 and older with strength, balance and fitness will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
The class is called SAIL, which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.
Another class called “Walk with Ease” is from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
Participants will develop an individual walking plan, learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
A “Yoga Nidra” class, a form of meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation,” will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of March, April and May.
Adult education classes are also now available at the local public library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text Mary Ann at 405-863-3747.
