Library brings in the 'buddies'

A new book lecture series in on the horizon, while Pauls Valley’s public library is planning to buddy up to wrap its summer reading program.
Book “buddies” in the form of some cute dogs are lined up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 31 to bring the summer series to an end at the Nora Sparks Warren Library.
Kids can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to a pup. To get signed up talk with Dedee or Sharla at the library.
The library is also preparing for its next Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the first book is “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good.
A lecture on the book is scheduled to be led by Sunu Kodumthara on Aug. 10.
The remaining schedule for the series is:
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. A lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything That Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. The lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. The lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. The lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
All of the book lectures are at 6 p.m. at the library.
•••
Reading at the library is now available on the Libby – Social and Emotional Learning Collection.
These book bundles have been donated as part of OverDrive’s Everyone Reads program.
It’s a series of no cost, always available titles meant to boost the community’s access to digital books.
OverDrive donated these growing collections of unlimited simultaneous use ebooks and audio books at no cost to the library.
These specially curated titles are perfect for digital book clubs, community reading events, student reading programs and general inventory support.
•••
The library is currently looking for professionals in the health and wellness field to host or teach a class from one to six weeks in the fall and spring. Contact the library for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.