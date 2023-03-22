Library class works to get balance

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) and the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library are collaborating to provide the Matter of Balance (MOB) program.
Class will begin at the local library at noon Monday, March 27 and continue Mondays and Wednesdays twice a week through April 19. Classes are offered at no charge to participants.
The library also hosts a “Gentle Yoga” class with Mylee from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday nights.
A class meant to help seniors 65 and older with strength, balance and fitness is at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The class is called SAIL, which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.
Another class called “Walk with Ease” is from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Participants will develop an individual walking plan, learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
A “Yoga Nidra” class, a form of meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation,” will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of April and May.
Two more books are still up for the current lecture series at the PV library.
“Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban is the next book is a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Scholar Mark Davies is set to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the public library.
The last book in this series is “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on May 11.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Dementia Conversations” set for March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
• The newest Story Walk book at Wacker Park is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt.
The Story Walk was established by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
• A monthly coloring contest has returned to the local library.
Categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
• Story Time for the younger children not in school yet has returned to the library.
It's offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
• A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
• Adult education classes are also now available at the local public library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text Mary Ann at 405-863-3747.
